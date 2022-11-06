Iowa basketball opens the season against Bethune-Cookman Monday. Here's how to watch

Iowa basketball's season tips off Monday with a home contest against Bethune-Cookman.

The Hawkeyes' season-opener is set to being at 6:01 p.m. CT inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU or stream using the Watch ESPN app.

Iowa fans got their first opportunity to see their Hawkeyes in action on Oct. 31. Iowa took down Truman State 118-72 in an exhibition win. In that game, forward Kris Murray scored a team-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Tony Perkins scored 18 points and both Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort added 14 points. Ahron Ulis, who missed the exhibition contest due to a suspension, will play Monday against Bethune-Cookman.

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's season-opening game against Bethune-Cookman.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman

When: 6:01 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: Watch ESPN app

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is the Iowa basketball game?

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On DISH, ESPNU is channel 141.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.