Podcast: Kris Murray, Tony Perkins ignite Iowa basketball's solid road win over Seton Hall

In a game that Vegas had as a pick 'em, Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes shook off an early deficit and controlled things the rest of the way for a nice 83-67 road win over Seton Hall. Kris Murray tied a career-high with 29 points, while Tony Perkins looked like the best guard on the floor. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith analyze what the win means and if it changes Iowa basketball's expectation in the non-conference.

