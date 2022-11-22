As bigger Iowa basketball games loom, the Kris Murray show is taking flight

IOWA CITY – Kris Murray’s quote last week reverberated nationwide. It got shared on social media like wildfire. And after a performance like Monday’s, it’ll keep gaining traction.

“I’m my own person now. People are going to know my name.”

Murray said that after tying his career high with 29 points in Iowa’s decisive win at Seton Hall. On Monday, he topped that with a career-high 30 points in 29 minutes in the Hawkeyes’ 100-64 rout of Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This was a night that Murray could’ve hit 40 points if the situation merited. (For reference, his twin brother/No. 4 overall NBA Draft pick Keegan’s career high was 37 points.) Murray missed his first shot; it was blocked. He made his next 11.

That’s hard to do. But it didn’t look difficult. Slashes into the lane, spin moves, dunks, 3-pointers. Murray did it all. He sensed his teammates struggling, and he just took over, scoring 14 of Iowa's first 17 points. Then the rout was on.

“It was easy. That’s no shot at Omaha … but it just was easy,” teammate Patrick McCaffery (16 points) said of Murray. “That’s kind of what makes those guys really good. Like Keegan, how many hard shots did he make last year? Not many. It was easy.”

Murray grinned about the 11 straight buckets, saying they were all easy shots. Maybe for him they were. The 6-foot-8 Murray was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and is 11-for-23 from distance (47.8%) for the young season.

“Never had a run like that in my life,” Murray said. “That is kind of cool, just to be in that moment.”

After scoring 59 points in two games and boosting his scoring average to 23.8, the Kris Murray show has been launched. He is the face of the team already.

And now the games get bigger. The Hawkeyes’ next six opponents are from power conferences, starting with a double dip on Thanksgiving weekend at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson is first up, at 6 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network. Then it’s either TCU or California on Saturday. A potential Iowa-TCU matchup lost a little luster, with the preseason top-15 Horned Frogs losing, 64-63, to KenPom.com No. 336-ranked Northwestern State a week ago. (How’s that for sick symmetry? That was the exact score of Northwestern State’s stunning upset of Iowa in the first round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament.).

KenPom projects Iowa to be eight points better than Clemson. The Hawkeyes, with a star on their hands and newly ranked at No. 25 in Monday’s Associated Press poll, might now be the team to beat in the two-day Florida tournament. Head coach Fran McCaffery likes the veteran vibe he’s seen in his team’s 4-0 start.

“I think for the most part we’ve played well. Sure, there’s been some mistakes. But we’ve been locked into the game plan and executing the game plan,” McCaffery said. “That’s critical. When you move forward and start playing really good teams, they’ll stay with the game plan and execute it. They’ve proven they can do that.”

And now, if he wasn’t already, Murray will be at the top of every opponent's scouting report.

Kris Murray embraces his turn at the forefront of Hawkeyes basketball

After the Emerald Coast Classic, Atlantic Coast Conference foes Georgia Tech (Nov. 29) and Duke (Dec. 6 in Madison Square Garden) await. And then there’s Iowa State and Wisconsin. If Murray can be slowed down, those teams will find a way.

“I might see more double teams, more people trying to rush me,” Murray said. “For me, it’s keeping it simple. Keep playing how I’m playing. Just make the easy plays and don’t overthink it.”

But the immediate goal is to win two games this weekend, to come back to Iowa City with a 6-0 record. The health of combo guard Tony Perkins (lower-leg injury) is something to monitor; Fran McCaffery said Perkins was in a lot of pain but sounded cautiously optimistic he'd return for Clemson. This will mark the Hawkeyes’ first games on back-to-back days since they reeled off four wins in four days to win last year’s Big Ten Tournament.

Kris Murray was a bench player then while Keegan set a Big Ten Tournament scoring record.

Now it’s Kris’ turn to leave his mark. His teammates recognize that, another aspect that pleased Fran McCaffery on Monday.

"You’ve got a guy that’s going good like that, you’ve got to load him up," the head coach said. "Don’t quick-shoot the ball when you’ve got a guy on fire like that. Let it happen. Keep going to him.”

And that's the plan now. All season long.

Keep going to Murray. He’s shown in the early going that he’s ready to take the leading role, just like his identical-twin brother did a year ago until a jarring first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Richmond.

“It’d be easy to kind of fall into his shadow, I guess. But I know I’m not the same person as him,” Kris said Monday. “I’m doing my own thing at Iowa, trying to take this team as far as I can.”