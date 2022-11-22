Kris Murray's career night paces Iowa men's basketball to win over Omaha

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men's basketball team's win at Seton Hall last Wednesday night served as a coming-out party for junior Kris Murray. In a nationally televised game, Murray scored a game-high 29 points (tying his career high) and cemented his status as a top player to watch this season.

The Hawkeyes returned home on Monday night and Murray delivered an even better offensive sequel against Omaha as Iowa's undefeated start to the season continued.

Behind a career-high 30 points from Murray, Iowa defeated Omaha 100-64 to improve to 4-0 entering an important stretch in the non-conference schedule. Patrick McCaffery contributed 16 points and five rebounds and Filip Rebraca chipped in eight points and eight rebounds. But Murray was the center of attention following Monday's contest. He said he had never experienced a hot streak like this one, in which he made 11 straight shot attempts from the 17:13 mark until 34 seconds left until halftime.

"I don't think so," Murray said. "It was easy buckets, I feel like. I had shots around the rim, just had to finish them. So I've never had a run like that, and it was kind of cool just to be in that moment."

Murray's strong play was timely as the rest of Iowa's starters struggled early in the first half. As the game progressed late into the first half and into the second half, the starters began to settle in as they cruised to another easy victory. Even without starting point guard Tony Perkins, there was a balanced scoring attack by game's end.

"Twenty-four assists, that's a good number," coach Fran McCaffery said. "We only had one offensive rebound in the first half and nine in the second half so that's good. Three guys in double figures (scoring), eight (points), eight, seven and nine from some others so that's evenly distributed offense."

Here are three more takeaways from Monday night's game:

Ahron Ulis delivers impressive debut as starting point guard

Iowa announced before tipoff that Perkins would be held out because of a thigh injury. Afterward, Fran McCaffery described as a "lower leg injury" that's progressed over time. His status for Iowa's upcoming Thanksgiving weekend tournament is in question.

"It's hard to say (if he'll be ready)," McCaffery said. "I would think so but he's hurting right now."

Without him, Iowa turned to Ahron Ulis to fill in as the starter. The junior played 27 minutes in the Seton Hall win but Monday's game had a different feel as it was his first career start.

"It was a big opportunity for me," Ulis said. "I've been trying to start my entire life, it's a dream come true for most people growing up and I just took the opportunity and ran with it."

Ulis chipped in seven points and four assists and played solid defense, holding his matchup to four turnovers and zero assists. The most encouraging sign came from his shooting, after starting the season 0-for-5 from three-point range, he converted 2-of-4 attempts on Monday.

"He's ready for (a starting opportunity)," Fran McCaffery said. "He played like a veteran. It's good to see him raise up and hit a couple of threes but I thought he pushed the ball well and defensively when we switched he matched up in the post, he has the size to do that (listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds)."

Monday's game was a key moment for Iowa's bench

Perkins absence and Ulis' insertion into the starting lineup also gave a bigger responsibility to Iowa's bench players. Senior Connor McCaffery led the way with another strong performance: 12 points (on 4-of-5 shooting), two rebounds and four assists.

"He takes great pride in coming in with that second unit and helping those young guys," Fran McCaffery said. "His communication on defense is invaluable and the good thing is he only takes good shots. Having veterans like that is so critical."

Monday served as a good opportunity for true freshmen Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix to get extended minutes after playing sparingly against Seton Hall. Bowen (18 minutes) and Dix (16 minutes) both impressed, combining for 16 points and five assists. Bowen's aggressive style of play flashed and Dix saw his first strong shooting night of his young career; after a 3-for-10 start to the season, he shot 3-for-5 on Monday night.

"I thought Josh and Dasonte were great," Fran McCaffery said. "They made a few mistakes but not many, just keeping them out there and letting their confidence develop is going to be important because we need them both."

Iowa's blowout win allowed for the entire team to get more early-season minutes; the top 10 scholarship players saw playing time. That will be important in this week's Emerald Coast Classic, where the team will play a back-to-back for the first time this season. Coach McCaffery will have to rely on his bench for an optimal 2-0 performance. Monday night served as a good, final tune-up.

"The important thing was that a lot of guys get minutes," McCaffery said. "(Junior center) Josh Ogundele got minutes, Josh Dix, Dasonte Bowen, we got to get those guys ready because we're playing back-to-backs and we're going to need bodies. I was happy with that component."

The Hawkeyes are about to enter the difficult part of their non-conference schedule

After four dominant wins to start the season, Iowa made its season debut in the Top 25 poll on Monday at No. 25. It's a notable accomplishment but the players are not putting much stock into it.

"Not really," Patrick McCaffery said when asked if he cares about the ranking. "Who cares? What are we, 4-0? We still have 30-something games left."

Fran McCaffery noted that a business-like approach in each game will be the only way to survive a long season and maintain success. They've passed every early-season test but the biggest test is ahead, a five-game stretch against Power 6 conference opponents headlined by a matchup with No. 8 Duke on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Madison Square Garden.

But in the most immediate future, Iowa will travel to Niceville, Florida, to play in the Emerald Coast Classic. The team's first game will be against Clemson, then possibly a matchup against TCU in a game that would have Top 25 ranking implications.

"Everything's going smoothly so far but we know it's not always going to be like that," McCaffery said. "How do you handle adversity? Early on tonight we didn't make some shots and just kept hooping. I think a lot of guys have a lot of confidence in themselves so they have confidence in their teammates."