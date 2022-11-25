Iowa basketball faces Clemson in the Emerald Coast Classic. Here's how you can watch

No. 24 Iowa basketball gets a break from the Midwest cold as it faces off against Clemson in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

Tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Tigers is slated for 6 p.m. CT Friday. CBS Sports will televise the contset.

Iowa (4-0) enters Friday's game fresh off a 100-64 win over Omaha on Monday. Kris Murray put together yet another stellar game, scoring 30 points, knocking down four of his seven 3-point attempts and grabbing seven rebounds. Brothers Patrick and Connor McCaffery scored 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Clemson (4-1) has won three straight games after suffering its only loss of the season to South Carolina. Clemson recently beat Loyola Maryland 72-41 on Monday.

Here's what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's first game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

How to watch No. 24 Iowa basketball vs. Clemson in the Emerald Coast Classic

When: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Niceville, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

More:As bigger Iowa basketball games loom, the Kris Murray show is taking flight

What channel is the Iowa basketball game on?

CBS Sports Network is channel 221 for DirecTV customers and 158 for DISH users.

Read more Iowa basketball news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.