Iowa basketball takes on Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here's how you can watch

After a trip to Florida, the Hawkeyes are back in Iowa City for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Iowa hosts Georgia Tech Tuesday at 8 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream using the Watch ESPN app.

The Hawkeyes (5-1) return from the Emerald Coast Classic, having beaten Clemson and lost to TCU. Most recently, in the loss against the Horned Frogs, Iowa struggled to knock down shots from deep. The Hawkeyes connected on just three of their 17 3-point attempts. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis tied for a team-high with 15 points each.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (5-2) enters Tuesday's contest having lost two of its last three. The Yellowjackets snapped a two-game skid with a win over North Alabama recently on Saturday.

Here's what fans need to know in order to watch and stream Iowa's game against Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's game against Georgia Tech

When: 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN app

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What channel is the Iowa basketball game on?

ESPN2 is channel 209 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, it's channel 143.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.