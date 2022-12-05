Iowa basketball faces off with No. 15 Duke. Here's how you can watch the Hawkeyes' game

The Hawkeyes have a chance to make a statement in one of basketball's most historic venues.

Iowa takes on No. 15 Duke on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. ESPN will televise the contest, and fans can also stream the action using the Watch ESPN app.

Iowa (6-1) started the season 5-0 before losing to TCU in the Emerald Coast Classic. Since then, the Hawkeyes won their contest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, taking down Georgia Tech 81-65 on Nov. 19. Forward Kris Murray had a career night, scoring 31 points, grabbing 20 rebounds and notching four assists.

Duke (7-2) enters Tuesday's matchup fresh off a win over Ohio State on Nov. 30. Kyle Filipowski, the Blue Devils' freshman center, leads the team with 15.9 points per game and 9.2 rebounds.

Here's what Hawkeye fans need in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's game against Duke this week.

How to watch Iowa basketball's game against Duke

When: 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN app

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is the Iowa basketball game?

ESPN is channel 206 for DirecTV customers. For DISH users, it's channel 140.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.