Podcast: With Cade McNamara in the house, Iowa basketball trounces Iowa State for big Cy-Hawk win

Even with Kris Murray in a boot, Iowa wasted no time cruising to a 75-56 win over Iowa State inside a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes owned every inch of the box score in rebounding nicely from Tuesday's Duke loss. Also of note, the win came with new quarterback Cade McNamara in the house, as well as a few other portal targets. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break it all down.

To read Chad's Cy-Hawk column, click here.

To read Kennington's analysis, click here.

For a direct link to Friday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Friday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).