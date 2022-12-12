Iowa men's basketball's comeback vs. Wisconsin falls short in Big Ten opener

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men's basketball team entered Sunday night's home game against Wisconsin with an opportunity to begin Big Ten play with a victory.

The Hawkeyes were coming off a strong rivalry win over Iowa State on Thursday, a game in which they executed well offensively. Iowa was unable to continue that momentum, losing 78-75 in overtime against the Badgers.

Coach Fran McCaffery said during media availability on Saturday that he'd rely on his veterans in Sunday's game and the three most valuable vs. Wisconsin were Tony Perkins, Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery.

Down six with less than a minute to go in regulation, Iowa rallied in emphatic fashion. Key plays by Perkins and Patrick McCaffery sent the Hawkeyes and Badgers to overtime. Wisconsin stung together enough plays in overtime to leave Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the W.

Iowa (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) announced just before tipoff that true freshman guard Dasonte Bowen would get his first career start at point guard in place of injured Ahron Ulis (hip). After a rebound game against Iowa State on Thursday, the Hawkeye offense reverted back to cold shooting in the opening minutes of the first half; starting 1-for-6 from the field with a few turnovers. Poor shooting would persist throughout the half.

The Hawkeyes finished the first half with just 27 points on 37% shooting from the field and 26% from the three-point line. The Badgers forced Iowa into contested, long jump shots throughout the half (15 three-point attempts) and the Hawkeyes couldn't find a rhythm. Ulis' absence meant less depth in the second unit, which contributed only three points in the opening half.

However, what Iowa lacked on offense it made up for in another strong defensive effort. Wisconsin shot a better field goal percentage but scored just 27 points and the score was tied at the break. In the second half, Iowa's veteran players made enough plays down the stretch to knot the score. A technical foul on Fran McCaffery gave Wisconsin two crucial points at the 4:13 mark.

For the second straight game, Patrick McCaffery jump-started the Hawkeye offense with points out of halftime. After a slow first half (2-of-6 shooting), McCaffery scored eight of the team's opening 12 points and Iowa claimed a 39-36 lead with 14:51 to play.

A seesaw second half ensued, and the Badgers' stingy defense stifled Iowa's early momentum. The Hawkeyes shot just 1-of-10 from the field from the 9:48 mark through the 0:54 mark. Down 60-55, it looked like Wisconsin would ice the game, but the Hawkeyes made a furious comeback.

Three Iowa misses on one possession and three offensive rebounds allowed Perkins to convert a layup and cut the deficit to three. Iowa forced a turnover on the Wisconsin inbound pass and Perkins found an open Patrick McCaffery for the game-tying three-pointer. Perkins held serve defensively on Wisconsin's final possession and the game went to overtime.

Iowa controlled nearly all of the overtime period, holding the lead until the 44-second mark when Wisconsin's Tyler Crowl's three-pointer gave the Badgers the lead. A few timely forced turnovers by the Badgers stifled would-be opportunities for Iowa down the stretch.

The Hawkeyes had one more chance with five seconds left, but Patrick McCaffery's game-tying three-point shot just rimmed out at the buzzer.

Iowa will have a lengthy break before its next game, at home next Saturday before Southeast Missouri. The break will give the Hawkeyes some much needed rest as a few, key veterans are out with injuries. But the biggest area of emphasis will be placed on finding a way to break the team shooting slump and correcting costly turnovers.