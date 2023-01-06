Podcast: Iowa basketball's riveting comeback over Indiana caps eventful week in Hawkeyes athletics

Desperately needing something positive after a chaotic last month, the Iowa men's basketball team got it in an unconventional way Thursday night. The Hawkeyes' 21-point comeback over Indiana ended an ugly three-game losing streak and arrives on the heels of Patrick McCaffery taking an indefinite leave with anxiety issues.

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break down where Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes stand now, while also diving into some Iowa football news and more.

