What channel is Iowa basketball on Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Rutgers

Fresh off its riveting comeback over Indiana, Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) will look to build a winning streak at Rutgers (11-4, 3-1) Sunday afternoon. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Big Ten Network televising.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the men's basketball game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Rutgers

When: 11 a.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 8

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?

Play-by-play: Wayne Randazzo

Color analyst: Robbie Hummel

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.