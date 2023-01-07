What channel is Iowa basketball on Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Rutgers
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Fresh off its riveting comeback over Indiana, Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) will look to build a winning streak at Rutgers (11-4, 3-1) Sunday afternoon. Tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Big Ten Network televising.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the men's basketball game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Rutgers
When: 11 a.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 8
Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: Big Ten Network
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?
Play-by-play: Wayne Randazzo
Color analyst: Robbie Hummel
