Payton Sandfort's big day powers Iowa basketball past Rutgers 76-65 on the road

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Shortly after Iowa’s comeback win over Indiana last Thursday, coach Fran McCaffery stated that one of the most important takeaways was his team was in a slugfest but this time came out victorious.

The Hawkeyes had been their own worst enemy as of late, digging large, early holes and having to climb out of them, but the Indiana win felt like a potential corner-turning moment. But there was only one way to prove it, with another strong performance, this time on the road at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon.

A perceived clash in styles paved the way for an up-tempo game that suited the Hawkeyes. Still, the Scarlet Knights were more than up to the challenge of matching the pace, and the two Big Ten teams exchanged body blows for a few hours at Jersey Mikes Arena.

With the game in the balance in the waning minutes, Iowa needed a spark offensively and found one in an unlikely place: Payton Sandfort. The sophomore saw a bounce back game against Indiana and continued it on Sunday with a 22 points. Kris Murray chipped in 17 points and Filip Rebraca's 16 points led Iowa to another much-needed win, this time 76-65 over Rutgers.

Poor first half starts have been a consistent talking point around the program since entering Big Ten play. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes came out attacking on both ends of the floor and didn't let up. Iowa raced out to an 8-0 lead within the first four minutes of play, meanwhile holding Rutgers to 0-3 shooting and three turnovers on the defensive end.

The offensive execution continued as Ahron Ulis' three-pointer put all five of Iowa's starters in the points column within the first six minutes of game play, and Iowa assisted on six of its first seven baskets. But as the half persisted, the Hawkeyes front court became the story.

Rebraca had arguably the toughest matchup of the day in Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi, one of the best shot blockers in the Big Ten, but Rebraca played admirably. With Connor McCaffery and Murray in foul trouble, Rebraca played all 20 minutes in the first half and finished with a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds. The second- and third-leading scorers were Murray with nine points and Sandfort with eight.

The first half wasn't without adversity, however. The Hawkeyes were up comfortably 30-17 with 9:11 remaining in the half but a 10-2 Rutgers run cut the lead to just five points with about five minutes remaining. Murray and McCaffery went to the bench with three minutes remaining with two fouls each and coach McCaffery opted for an unusual lineup: Ulis, Sandfort, Tony Perkins, walk-on Carter Kingsbury and Rebraca. That group closed the half on a 5-0 run over three minutes and Iowa carried a 42-30 lead into halftime. The Hawkeyes faced double-digit halftime deficits in their previous three games.

The Hawkeyes weathered the expected opening surge by Rutgers in the first few minutes of the second half, actually extending their lead to 55-38 with 15:07 remaining. However, Iowa's offense hit a road block in the middle minutes of the second half and allowed for Rutgers to close the gap.

Iowa holds off Rutgers' comeback

Iowa's hot first-half shooting went wayward during a near seven-minute scoring drought in the second half. On the other end, Rutgers capitalized with a 12-0 run to cut the lead to five points with about nine minutes remaining. But as the Scarlet Knights were on the cusp of completing the comeback, Iowa answered back with a big shot of its own; and the source was one that the Hawkeyes have been waiting on: Sandfort.

The sharpshooter from Waukee has been in a noticeable slump for the majority of this season but was Iowa's most clutch player in the second half. His three-pointer at the 8:34 mark ended the scoring drought to extend the lead back to eight. Then he scored the next eight points for Iowa to extend the lead back to double digits, 66-55 with 5:04 remaining.

Iowa's defense held firm in the closing minutes as Rutgers never got closer than five points. Despite a size disadvantage, the Hawkeyes kept Rutgers from second-chance points down the stretch and clutch free throws by Ulis and Sandfort put it on ice for good.

After back-to-back quality wins, Iowa's basketball season suddenly has a different feel. And if Sandfort's recent contributions can become consistent, the Hawkeyes can re-enter the Big Ten race. Now, another big game looms: home on Thursday against Michigan.