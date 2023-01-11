What channel is Iowa basketball on Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Michigan

Looking to continue its recent winning ways, the Iowa men's basketball team (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Michigan (9-6, 3-1) Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with ESPN2 televising.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this solid Big Ten showdown.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Michigan

When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Livestream:Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?

Play-by-play: Brian Custer

Color analyst: Jon Crispin

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.