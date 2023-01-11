What channel is Iowa basketball on Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Michigan
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to continue its recent winning ways, the Iowa men's basketball team (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Michigan (9-6, 3-1) Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with ESPN2 televising.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this solid Big Ten showdown.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Michigan
When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Jan. 12
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN2
Livestream:Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?
Play-by-play: Brian Custer
Color analyst: Jon Crispin
Read more Iowa basketball coverage
- It looks like Payton Sandfort's slump is over. That adds another dimension to Iowa basketball.
- Everything Fran McCaffery after Iowa's 76-65 road win over Rutgers
- Iowa's Payton Sandfort: "I think (my slump) made me a better player in the long run."
- Iowa center Filip Rebraca talks physical win at Rutgers, front court play + more
- Payton Sandfort's big day powers Iowa basketball past Rutgers 76-65 on the road
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.