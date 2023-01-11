IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

What channel is Iowa basketball on Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Michigan

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to continue its recent winning ways, the Iowa men's basketball team (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Michigan (9-6, 3-1) Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with ESPN2 televising.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this solid Big Ten showdown.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Michigan

When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Livestream:Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?

Play-by-play: Brian Custer

Color analyst: Jon Crispin

