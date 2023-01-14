What channel is Iowa basketball on Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Maryland

Looking to continue its recent winning ways, the Iowa men's basketball team (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Maryland (11-5, 2-3) Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with Big Ten Network televising.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this solid Big Ten showdown.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Maryland

When: 3:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.