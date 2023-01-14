IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

What channel is Iowa basketball on Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Maryland

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to continue its recent winning ways, the Iowa men's basketball team (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Maryland (11-5, 2-3) Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with Big Ten Network televising.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this solid Big Ten showdown.

When: 3:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

