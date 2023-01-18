3 things to know about the Chris Street documentary airing Wednesday on Big Ten Network

It’s been 30 years since Chris Street’s death rocked the college basketball world and beyond. Much has been written and discussed about the tragedy, but never has the story been explored quite like this.

Big Ten Network is set to air a special documentary Wednesday on Street, the former Iowa basketball player who was killed in a traffic accident on Jan. 19, 1993, after leaving a team dinner. Street’s car collided with a snowplow on the northeast outskirts of Iowa City. He was just 20 years old.

The one-hour documentary — titled “The B1G Story: Chris Street” — is the latest of many tributes that have highlighted Street’s legacy since his death.

Rick Brown’s book on Street’s life, “Emotion in Motion,” coincided with the 25th anniversary of Street’s death, as did a white-out at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jordan Bohannon brought the story back into the spotlight later during that 2018 season, missing a free throw on purpose that would’ve put him ahead of Street for most consecutive made free throws in program history. For the 20-year anniversary of Street’s death, BTN covered his story as part of its basketball series, “The Journey” — although it was a much shorter piece than what will air Wednesday.

To further encapsulate this documentary’s importance, Hawk Central columnist Chad Leistikow sat down with Matt Engel, Bill Friedman and Street’s parents, Mike and Patty. Engel is the project’s director and cinematographer. Friedman is the senior coordinating producer for B1G Network Originals.

Ahead of Wednesday’s release, here are three things to know about Street’s tragically inspiring story. For much more on the Big Ten Network documentary, read Chad’s column before you sit down to watch the program Wednesday night.

Here’s how to watch “The B1G Story: Chris Street”

The program will be shown immediately following the Ohio State-Nebraska men’s basketball game, at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday. After the documentary, BTN will re-air the classic Michigan-Iowa basketball game from Jan. 31, 1993. That was the Hawkeyes’ first home game after Street died.

You can stream BTN with an active cable login here.

Included in the Chris Street documentary are interviews with Kim Vinton and Charles Pence

Viewers will get an extended look at how Street’s death affected two important people involved in this tragedy.

Vinton, Street’s girlfriend at the time, was in the car and survived the crash. Her road to recovery — both mentally and physically — was a grueling one.

Then there’s Pence, the snowplow driver who collided with Street's car on that snowy evening in Iowa City. Pence hasn’t spoken publicly since 1995 after a very public legal battle pursued by Street’s parents. A jury concluded that Pence was not at fault.

This film reveals how far Chris Street’s legacy has reached

Engel and Friedman emphasized in the documentary that Street’s legacy is still thriving.

There’s home footage off the court from Street's life. There’s perspective from Hawkeyes who came after him, particularly homegrown Iowans who knew the Street story early on. Other interviews tell of the hole Street’s death left in the college basketball world.