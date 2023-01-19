Iowa vs. Northwestern men's basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 31

After a brief waiting period, the Iowa vs. Northwestern's men's basketball game has been rescheduled.

The matchup, originally scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City, was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The game has been moved to Jan. 31.

The Tuesday night game will tip off at 8:38 p.m., with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. The announcement restores Iowa's Big Ten Conference schedule to the full 20 regular-season games and makes for a high-stakes week.

The Hawkeyes (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big Ten heading into Saturday's game against Ohio State) will now play three home games in six days — Rutgers on Jan. 29 (1 p.m. on Big Ten Network), Northwestern on Jan. 31, then Feb. 4 against Illinois (1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1).

Wednesday's postponed game game was also scheduled to be "Chris Street Remembrance Day" to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Hawkeye legend's death. The Big Ten Network featured Street's life and impact in its documentary series "The B1G Story" on Wednesday night.

The rescheduled date for the Northwestern game is the 30th anniversary of Iowa's first home game after Street's passing in 1993. The Hawkeyes beat Michigan 88-80 in what became an instant classic.

This will be the first of two Iowa-Northwestern regular-season meetings this season (the teams will meet Feb. 19 in Evanston, Ill.). The Wildcats are 13-5 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten play, and play host to Wisconsin on Saturday.