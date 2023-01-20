What channel is Iowa basketball on Saturday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Ohio State

Back in action after having Wednesday's game against Northwestern postponed, the Iowa men's basketball team (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) travels to Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. on FOX.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Ohio State

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball at Ohio State?

Play-by-play: Gus Johnson

Color analyst: Jim Jackson

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.