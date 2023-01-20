What channel is Iowa basketball on Saturday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Ohio State
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Back in action after having Wednesday's game against Northwestern postponed, the Iowa men's basketball team (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) travels to Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. on FOX.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Ohio State
When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
TV: FOX
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball at Ohio State?
Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
Color analyst: Jim Jackson
