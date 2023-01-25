What channel is Iowa basketball on Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Michigan State
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to rebound after Saturday's ugly loss at Ohio State, the Iowa men's basketball team (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten Conference) heads back out on the road for Thursday's showdown at Michigan State (13-7, 5-4). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Thursday's game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Michigan State
When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Jan. 26
Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan
TV: Fox Sports 1
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball at Ohio State?
Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
Color analyst: Jim Jackson
