IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

What channel is Iowa basketball on Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Michigan State

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
View Comments

Looking to rebound after Saturday's ugly loss at Ohio State, the Iowa men's basketball team (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten Conference) heads back out on the road for Thursday's showdown at Michigan State (13-7, 5-4). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Thursday's game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Michigan State

When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Fox Sports 1

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball at Ohio State?

Play-by-play: Gus Johnson

Color analyst: Jim Jackson

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.  

View Comments