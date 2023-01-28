IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

When does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Hoping to shake off Thursday's loss at Michigan, Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten Conference) begins an extended home stretch Sunday against Rutgers (14-6, 6-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

When: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Rutgers?

Play-by-play: Dave Revsine

Color analyst: Brian Butch

