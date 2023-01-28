When does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Hoping to shake off Thursday's loss at Michigan, Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten Conference) begins an extended home stretch Sunday against Rutgers (14-6, 6-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Rutgers
When: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 29
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Big Ten Network
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Rutgers?
Play-by-play: Dave Revsine
Color analyst: Brian Butch
