When does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers

Hoping to shake off Thursday's loss at Michigan, Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten Conference) begins an extended home stretch Sunday against Rutgers (14-6, 6-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Rutgers

When: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Rutgers?

Play-by-play: Dave Revsine

Color analyst: Brian Butch

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.