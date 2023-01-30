IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

When does Iowa basketball play Tuesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
View Comments

Hoping to build off Sunday's big win over Rutgers, the Iowa men's basketball team (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten Conference) returns to action Tuesday against Northwestern (15-5, 6-3). Tipoff is schedule for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Tuesday's matchup.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Northwestern

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 31

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

View Comments