When does Iowa basketball play Tuesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Hoping to build off Sunday's big win over Rutgers, the Iowa men's basketball team (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten Conference) returns to action Tuesday against Northwestern (15-5, 6-3). Tipoff is schedule for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Tuesday's matchup.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Northwestern
When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 31
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Big Ten Network
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Read more Iowa basketball coverage
- Leistikow's 5 thoughts off Iowa's 93-82 win vs. Rutgers: Hawkeyes really needed this
- Timely shooting, a spark from Patrick McCaffery lifts Iowa men's basketball past Rutgers
- Everything Fran McCaffery after Iowa's 93-82 win over Rutgers
- Iowa forward Kris Murray recaps Rutgers win, the team's offensive balance + more
- Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery talks first game back after a near month-long absence
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.