When does Iowa basketball play Saturday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Illinois
Looking to extend its winning streak to three games, Iowa (14-8, 6-5 in Big Ten) hosts Illinois (16-6, 7-4 in Big Ten) Saturday inside what's expected to be a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Fox.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Illinois
When: 1:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: FOX
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?
Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
Color analyst: Stephen Bardo
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.