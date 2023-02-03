IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

When does Iowa basketball play Saturday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Illinois

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Looking to extend its winning streak to three games, Iowa (14-8, 6-5 in Big Ten) hosts Illinois (16-6, 7-4 in Big Ten) Saturday inside what's expected to be a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Fox.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

More:Iowa cancels Orange Krush order, says tickets were 'falsely' purchased under different organization

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Illinois

When: 1:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FOX

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti

Color analyst: Stephen Bardo

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.