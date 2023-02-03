Iowa basketball readies for transfer-heavy Illinois team hitting stride in Big Ten play

IOWA CITY — While the Iowa and Illinois fan bases continue to debate this week’s ticket saga, there’s actually a pretty intriguing basketball game slated for Saturday afternoon.

Jockeying in the Big Ten standings behind Purdue will likely continue all the way up until the regular-season finale. Iowa (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten Conference) and Illinois (16-6, 7-4) are right in the middle of things.

Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game (FOX) inside what’s expected to be a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena is the only regular-season meeting between these two — and could certainly make a difference when it’s time for conference tournament seeding.

Iowa has dropped its last five to the Fighting Illini dating to before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawkeyes’ last victory over Illinois came Feb. 2, 2020 — and there have been plenty of fireworks between the two programs since.

So no, the Orange Krush won’t be visiting Carver-Hawkeye Arena, at least not in the official form they expected to. But there’s still plenty of intensity on deck when these schools in bordering states meet Saturday.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery met with the media Friday to discuss the matchup and beyond. Here are the biggest takeaways.

Illinois has hit its stride after a rough start to Big Ten play

Even in today’s portal world of quick fixes, replacing a team’s top five scorers from the previous season is never easy. That’s what Brad Underwood had to do entering this season, and it explains why the Fighting Illini took some time to find footing in the Big Ten.

After starting 0-3 in league play — punctuated by a head-scratching 15-point home loss to Penn State on Dec. 10 — Illinois has won seven of its last eight to move into a tie for second place with Rutgers.

This looks like a team rounding into form.

“You have to look at them differently than you did last year when they had so many guys back. This is essentially a new team in many ways,” McCaffery said. “It’s a very talented team. Brad has done a really good job with them. But they had to figure out how to play together

“They’ve had some unbelievable wins. We saw them beat Texas in (Madison Square) Garden and beat UCLA, plus seven wins in our league. So it’s not like you’re surprised, but I think they’re starting to come together over half the season.”

Illinois' transfer additions have fueled the Illini's success, but one important holdover has improved significantly

While Illinois’ three Big 12 transfers — Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech), Matthew Mayer (Baylor) and Dain Dainja (Baylor) — account for more than half of the Illini’s scoring, increased production from the Illini’s lone significant holdover has made a huge difference this season.

Just about every statistical category has improved for forward Coleman Hawkins. He went from averaging 19 minutes per game as a part-time starter last season to an established weapon in the middle.

“I always thought he was good,” McCaffery said. “He’s a big kid who plays like a guard or a small forward. He can handle it, pass it, drive it, shoot it — and he works hard on defense. He’s not a one-dimensional guy. He’s one of the few guys they have back from last year. He was a factor last year in a big way, and I think his role is even more important now.”

Patrick McCaffery getting back to full strength after his return to the court

Patrick McCaffery delighted Iowa fans with his return to the court last weekend after stepping away with anxiety issues. The 6-foot-9 forward eased back into things with 13 minutes against Rutgers on Sunday and nine minutes against Northwestern on Tuesday.

But he’ll likely be needed more Saturday as Iowa tries to counter Illinois’ widespread length.

“Patrick played well against them last year here,” Fran McCaffery said. “He had a great practice (Thursday) and has been practicing really well. I think he’s getting back into it in terms of his confidence. So I’m excited for him in this game.”

