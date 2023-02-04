Tony Perkins' huge day propels Iowa basketball to rivalry win over No. 25 Illinois

IOWA CITY — For those jammed inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, whether part of the robust black-and-gold contingency or the orange specs splattered throughout, every possession seemed to carry the weight of the world.

After all, it was a tense rivalry affair.

Iowa and No. 25 Illinois put on a quality Big Ten show in front of a sold-out crowd, dueling deep into the afternoon with one clutch bucket after another. Tony Perkins put the Hawkeyes on his back. The Fighting Illini desperately tried to escape town with a massive road win.

The Hawkeyes landed the final blow.

Clutch defensive work in the final minutes followed Perkins’ Herculean effort helped Iowa fight off Illinois for an 81-79 win. The Hawkeyes now take a step up the Big Ten ladder amid a muddled mess behind Purdue.

With the week’s ticket saga faded, aside from some early raucous recognition for the Cedar Rapids Boys & Girls Club, Iowa and Illinois settled in for a March-like closing stretch. No cliché here.

Payton Sandfort landed the knockout punch with a deep trey that gave the Hawkeyes a 79-76 advantage. Multiple defensive stops followed — something Iowa struggled with for much of the second half — to close this one out.

Until Sandfort’s shot, Perkins held just about everything down offensively. More than half of his game-high 32 points arrived in the second half, where Perkins made a killing at the free throw line with a 15-for-16 showing. He delivered 15 of Iowa’s final 26 points to help erase an Illinois advantage that grew as large as 8.

After Perkins tied the game at 65 with 6:25 remaining, Iowa never played from behind again. The Indianapolis product got plenty of assistance from Kris Murray, who delivered 19 points, and Filip Rebraca, who chipped in 13 points.

Separation is gold in tight rivalry affairs, and Illinois thought it found some early in the second half. A methodical 11-0 run coincided with an Iowa field-goal drought of more than five minutes, as the Illini pushed the lead to 47-39 with 15:46 remaining. After putting up just 2 points in the first half, Jayden Epps hopped on the end of that Illinois surge and ultimately scored 12 consecutive Illini points in fewer than four minutes.

That wasn’t the only offensive adversity Iowa had to fend off. Its first five-minute stretch without a field goal allowed the Fighting Illini to tiptoe away momentarily, grabbing a lead as large as 7, 36-29 with 1:23 until the break.

That was just enough time for Iowa to deliver one more first-half counter and pull the energy back to its side. A very unnecessary Illinois goaltend after Filip Rebraca drew a foul ended the field-goal futility. A deep contested Murray trey at the horn prevented Iowa coach Fran McCaffery from exploding after his team didn’t see or hear his timeout request on the possession prior.

Either way, Iowa trotted to the locker room with a manageable 36-35 deficit that could’ve been much worse. When Illinois made its big second-half push, Iowa could still see the Illini up ahead and wasn’t forced to climb out of a double-digit hole.

Keep things close and steal it late became Iowa’s clear path to victory once the Hawkeyes eventually ran Illinois down in the second half. Three other Illini reached double figures alongside Epps, but Iowa limited Illinois to just three field goals over the final five minutes.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.