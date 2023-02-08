When does Iowa basketball play Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at No. 1 Purdue

Looking to build off last week's momentum, the Iowa men's basketball team will attempt to pull off a stunner at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this Big Ten matchup.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Purdue

When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Livestream:Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?

Play-by-play: Rece Davis

Color analyst: Seth Greenberg

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.