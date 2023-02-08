When does Iowa basketball play Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at No. 1 Purdue
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to build off last week's momentum, the Iowa men's basketball team will attempt to pull off a stunner at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to this Big Ten matchup.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Purdue
When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: ESPN2
Livestream:Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?
Play-by-play: Rece Davis
Color analyst: Seth Greenberg
