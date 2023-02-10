Iowa basketball searches for defensive answers following loss at No. 1 Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. − Iowa coach Fran McCaffery's assessment of Thursday night's 87-73 loss at No. 1 Purdue was a bit of a mixed bag.

On one hand he expressed pride that the Hawkeyes cut a 21-point second-half deficit down to just six points with about five minutes remaining. But poor execution on defense for long stretches of the game put them into a hole that proved too deep.

Iowa and Purdue entered Thursday night as the nation's No. 2 and 3 offenses, according to KenPom. Iowa had a solid defensive strategy but didn't have the team connectivity needed to pull off the road upset.

"I'm proud of the guys for (the comeback effort)," McCaffery said. "But our ability to stay connected defensively against a team that's really hard to defend ... I thought we could have and should have been better with our rotations. So maybe instead of 10-of-27 (from 3-point range) they got 7-of-27, they miss a couple and it changes the game. But give (the Boilermakers) credit because they made them."

Iowa's game plan defensively was two-fold: take Zach Edey out of the game with double teams and use crisp defensive rotations to defend open shooters. The first leg was largely successful as Edey finished the game with 14 points (far below his season average of 22), including just four points in the first half. However, the second part of the plan went awry as Purdue opened the game by connecting on four of its first six attempts from 3-point range.

Senior forward Filip Rebraca described the challenge of converting a successful double team into a defensive stop as a "scramble drill." Iowa's guards were put into a tough position, after providing help defense on Edey they must identify and close out on an open shooter quickly. A late close-out often results in an open shot, and even if they're on time they have to control their bodies enough to anticipate a potential pump fake and/or drive to the basket. Purdue's ability to succeed in those situations is among the reasons they're the nation's top-ranked team.

"Our anticipation and rotations on defense were not good enough," McCaffery said. "And it's hard because they have a lot of (shooters) and they're a team that's unselfish. You have a lot of ground to cover when you're double-teaming because now you have three (players) guarding four."

Another area defensively that produced mixed results was press defense. The Hawkeyes like to press from time to time, and they used turnover margin to beat Purdue in last year's Big Ten championship (17-6 advantage). But the intensity level wasn't consistent enough on Thursday night.

"I feel like we did in aspects," Rebraca said. "We can be a little better, especially in the first half. Our (1-2-2 court press) was good to us in the second half but I don't think we were nearly as aggressive in it in the first half so we have to make tweaks and adjustments going forward."

Iowa forced just five turnovers in the first half, which resulted in just two points offensively. Purdue guard Braden Smith consistently broke through the press to find open teammates early on. Twelve Boilermaker turnovers in the second half gave Iowa the stops it needed to mount a comeback attempt.

"Second half, we were forcing a lot more turnovers just being aggressive and flying around," forward Kris Murray said. "That's why we were able to cut it to single digits and make it a game."

Unlike last season's home-and-home, Thursday night was Iowa's only regular-season opportunity vs. Purdue. The teams could meet again at the Big Ten tournament in March. Should a rematch occur, Iowa has a clearer picture of how to better defend Purdue's offense.

"Be more aggressive in the press in the first half," Rebraca said. "And maybe switching up our double-team (looks) and communicating better to get out to open shooters when they do pass it out (to the perimeter)."