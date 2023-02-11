When does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Minnesota

Looking to rebound from Thursday's loss at top-ranked Purdue, Iowa basketball (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten Conference) returns to action Sunday at Minnesota (7-15, 1-11). Tipoff is slated for noon on FS1.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Sunday's matchup.

When: Noon CT, Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FS1

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Color analyst: Devis Harris

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.