When does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Minnesota
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to rebound from Thursday's loss at top-ranked Purdue, Iowa basketball (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten Conference) returns to action Sunday at Minnesota (7-15, 1-11). Tipoff is slated for noon on FS1.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Sunday's matchup.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Minnesota
When: Noon CT, Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: FS1
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?
Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin
Color analyst: Devis Harris
Read more Iowa basketball coverage
- Iowa basketball searches for defensive answers following loss at No. 1 Purdue
- Iowa forward Filip Rebraca talks comeback effort at Purdue, playing on the road + more
- Iowa forward Kris Murray outlines Hawkeyes' defensive struggles at Purdue
- Everything Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's 87-73 road loss at Purdue
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.