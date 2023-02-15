When does Iowa basketball play Thursday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to keep pace in a crowded Big Ten, the Iowa men's basketball team (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference) hosts Ohio State (11-14, 3-11) on Thursday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Here's how to watch, listen to and stream this Big Ten matchup.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Minnesota
When: 8 p.m. CT, Thursday, Feb. 16
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN2
Livestream:Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for the Iowa basketball game?
Play-by-play: Kevin Brown
Color analyst: Robbie Hummel
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.