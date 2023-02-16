Iowa men's basketball cruises past Ohio State at home, moves into third place in Big Ten

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men's basketball team relied on past lessons to avoid overlooking a struggling Ohio State team on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes have fallen victim to surprising upsets this season, most recently to Ohio State in Columbus in a 16-point loss that snapped a five-game Buckeye losing streak.

The rematch in Iowa City was much more enjoyable for Hawkeye fans. Iowa started the game with sharp execution on both sides of the court and rode a balanced scoring attack to a comfortable 92-75 win.

More:PODCAST: Appreciating Kris Murray as Hawkeyes move up in Big Ten standings

Five different Hawkeyes finished in double figures: Tony Perkins (24), Kris Murray (20), Ahron Ulis (12), Filip Rebraca (10), and Payton Sandfort (10). Connor McCaffery filled the stat sheet with an impressive stat line of 13 assists, six rebounds and seven points. Defensively the team put forth a more connected effort than the 93 points allowed to the same team a few weeks ago.

With the win, Iowa improves to 17-9 overall, 9-6 in conference play and moved into third place in the Big Ten Conference standings. Iowa trails first-place Purdue by two games in the loss column with a huge game at Northwestern on deck for Sunday.

Sandfort noted prior to the Ohio State game that the team needed to have better focus to start games. On Thurday, the Hawkeyes began the game with the intensity of a team that knew third place in the Big Ten was on the line. Iowa's offense opened the contest shooting a blistering 75% (9-12) from the field and opened an early lead, but perhaps more importantly displayed better defense.

More:Leistikow: Analyzing Iowa basketball's 6 remaining Big Ten games — and their NCAA Tournament impact

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh torched Iowa for 27 points in the last meeting. On Thursday senior Connor McCaffery drew the assignment and made the game difficult for the Buckeyes star. Three early Sensabaugh turnovers were part of nine team turnovers in the first half. Connor McCaffery also assumed the role of facilitator for Iowa's offense throughout the half, and his five first-half assists wwere a teaser of what was to come.

The first half wasn't without adversity as the Hawkeyes had a bit of a cold spell that allowed Ohio State back into the game. Hot shooting by Iowa turned into a 3-of-13 showing from the 3-point line; at the same time the Buckeyes had only missed nine shots and led 36-35 with 2:56 to play in the first half. At that point, Iowa seized control and never looked back.

The Hawkeyes ended the period on a 12-0 run behind a quartet of 3-pointers by four different players: McCaffery, Murray, Sandfort and Perkins to take a 47-36 lead into halftime. After the break, Iowa's domination went to another level.

The 56 second-half points surrendered in Columbus loomed large. Iowa allowed just 39 points after halftime on Thursday night. The rebounding margin was also a statistic that swung favorably in the Hawkeyes' favor. After getting dominated on the boards in Columbus, Iowa responded with a +8 advantage on Thursday.

Perkins once again resembled the energetic guard who can give Iowa another gear. Murray had another strong outing offensively (61% from the field) while showing his scoring versatility that will translate to the NBA. No player was more impactful than Connor McCaffery, whose stat sheet doesn't include his defensive effort on multiple Buckeyes, most notably Sensabaugh, who was held to 16 points.

And a nice addition was Patrick McCaffery logging 20 minutes, the most since his return to the team this month.

Third place in the Big Ten is an impressive climb for a team that started the conference slate with a 0-3 record. Thursday's win sets the stage for a great opportunity this weekend: a trip to Evanston for a rematch with second-place Northwestern (19-7, 10-5). Iowa beat the Wildcats 86-70 when the teams played in Iowa City on Jan. 31.