IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

What time does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Northwestern

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Looking to build off Thursday’s win over Ohio State, Iowa basketball heads to Northwestern for a Sunday evening affair. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Northwestern

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

