What time does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Northwestern

Looking to build off Thursday’s win over Ohio State, Iowa basketball heads to Northwestern for a Sunday evening affair. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Northwestern

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Iowa basketball's next game, at Northwestern, is the biggest yet. What to watch for:

Fran McCaffery recaps Iowa’s win over Ohio State