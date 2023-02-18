What time does Iowa basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Northwestern
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to build off Thursday’s win over Ohio State, Iowa basketball heads to Northwestern for a Sunday evening affair. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Northwestern
When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
