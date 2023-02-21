What channel is Iowa basketball on Wednesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Wisconsin
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking for a better road result than Sunday’s loss at Northwestern, the Iowa men’s basketball team heads to Wisconsin for a Wednesday night showdown. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here's how to watch, listen and stream the game.
How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Wisconsin
When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 22
Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball at Wisconsin?
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
Color analyst: Robbie Hummel
