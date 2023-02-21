What channel is Iowa basketball on Wednesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Wisconsin

Looking for a better road result than Sunday’s loss at Northwestern, the Iowa men’s basketball team heads to Wisconsin for a Wednesday night showdown. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch, listen and stream the game.

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball at Wisconsin?

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler

Color analyst: Robbie Hummel

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.