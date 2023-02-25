Iowa men's basketball notable comebacks since 2007

Register staff report

Saturday's 112-106 overtime victory over Michigan State featured one of the most incredible rallies in Iowa men's basketball history.

According to the NCAA, Iowa is the fourth team to win after trailing by 11 or more points with less than one minute remaining. The others:

Texas A&M (down 12 with 33 seconds left vs. Northern Iowa in 2016)

UNLV (down 11 with 59 seconds left vs. SDSU in 2005)

Nevada (down 11 with 59 seconds left vs. New Mexico in 2017).

Here's a look at notable Hawkeye comebacks since 2007, courtesy of the Iowa sports information department:

Feb. 25, 2023: Michigan State at Iowa

Iowa trailed by 13 points with 90 seconds left and by 10 points with 41 seconds left before forcing overtime and winning 112-106 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Jan. 12, 2023: Michigan at Iowa

Michigan led by 7 points with 1:50 left in the 2nd half. Iowa won, 93-84 (OT)

Jan. 5, 2023: Indiana at Iowa

Indiana led by 21 points with 13:32 left in the 1st half. Iowa won, 91-89

Jan. 27, 2020: Wisconsin at Iowa

Wisconsin led by 12 points with 7:56 left in the 2nd half. Iowa won, 68-62

March 24, 2019: Tennessee vs. Iowa, NCAA Tournament - Second Round

Tennessee led by 25 points with 4:22 left in the 1st half. Iowa forced OT but ultimately lost, 83-77

Feb. 10, 2019: Northwestern at Iowa

Northwestern led by 15 points with 4:15 left in the 2nd half. Iowa won, 80-79

Jan. 11, 2018: Iowa at Illinois

Illinois led by 20 points with 3:53 left in the 1st half. Iowa won, 104-97 (OT)

Jan. 2, 2016: Iowa at Purdue

Purdue led by 19 points with 2:21 left in the first half. Iowa won, 70-63

Feb. 17, 2013: Minnesota at Iowa

Minnesota led by 16 points with 12:57 left in the 1st half. Iowa won, 72-51

Nov. 23, 2013: Xavier vs. Iowa, Battle 4 Atlantis

Xavier led by 15 points with 15:56 left in the 2nd half. Iowa won, 77-74

Nov. 17, 2012: Gardner-Webb at Iowa

Gardner-Webb led by 23 points with 0:13 left in the 1st half. Iowa won, 65-56

Feb. 5, 2011: Indiana at Iowa

Indiana led by 10 points with 7:47 left in the 2nd half. Iowa won, 64-63

Feb. 19, 2008: Northwestern at Iowa

N'western led by 14 points with 12:25 left in the 2nd half. Iowa won, 53-51

Dec. 29, 2007: SE Louisiana at Iowa

SE Louisiana led by 14 points with 6:17 left in the 1st half. Iowa won, 57-50

Jan. 31, 2007: Iowa at Michigan

Michigan led by 14 points with 5:00 left in the first half. Iowa won, 69-62