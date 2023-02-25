Podcast: One wild day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Iowa basketball stuns Michigan State

Just when it seemed the Hawkeyes were buried underneath a mountain of defensive struggles, Iowa awoke for arguably the greatest comeback in program history. The Hawkeyes trailed by 11 with a minute remaining before hitting five treys in the final 40 seconds to force overtime. By then, Michigan State had nothing left for the extra period. Those who exited Carver-Hawkeye Arena early came streaming back in to soak up an improbable victory.

