What channel is Iowa basketball on Tuesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Indiana

Hoping to build off Saturday's crazy comeback victory, Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten Conference) travels to Indiana (20-9, 11-7) Tuesday for a men's basketball showdown at Assembly Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Indiana

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Feb. 28

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.