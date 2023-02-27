IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

What channel is Iowa basketball on Tuesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Indiana

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Hoping to build off Saturday's crazy comeback victory, Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten Conference) travels to Indiana (20-9, 11-7) Tuesday for a men's basketball showdown at Assembly Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Indiana

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Feb. 28

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

