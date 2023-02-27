What channel is Iowa basketball on Tuesday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes at Indiana
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Hoping to build off Saturday's crazy comeback victory, Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten Conference) travels to Indiana (20-9, 11-7) Tuesday for a men's basketball showdown at Assembly Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, listen and stream Iowa basketball at Indiana
When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Feb. 28
Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
