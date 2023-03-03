IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

When does Iowa men's basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Needing to do its part to potentially complete an incredible surge up the Big Ten standings, Iowa men's basketball (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) hosts Nebraska (15-15, 8-11) in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska

When: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 5

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska?

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler

Color analyst: Robbie Hummel

