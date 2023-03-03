When does Iowa men's basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Needing to do its part to potentially complete an incredible surge up the Big Ten standings, Iowa men's basketball (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) hosts Nebraska (15-15, 8-11) in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska
When: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 5
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Big Ten Network
Livestream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040
Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska?
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
Color analyst: Robbie Hummel
Read more Iowa basketball coverage
- Iowa men's basketball can clinch a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Here's how:
- Iowa's Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca talk Indiana win, the team's development + more
- Everything Fran McCaffery said after Iowa men's basketball's 90-68 win over Indiana
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.