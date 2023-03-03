When does Iowa men's basketball play Sunday? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska

Needing to do its part to potentially complete an incredible surge up the Big Ten standings, Iowa men's basketball (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) hosts Nebraska (15-15, 8-11) in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska

When: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 5

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska?

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler

Color analyst: Robbie Hummel

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.