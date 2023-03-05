Iowa men's basketball loses regular season finale to Nebraska, conference seeding now in flux

IOWA CITY − The stage was set and the stakes were high as Iowa men's basketball hosted rival Nebraska on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale with Big Ten Tournament implications.

A win would all but secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournament while a loss would put the Hawkeyes' destiny in flux.

The heavily favored Hawkeyes found themselves in a dogfight throughout Sunday's contest. In the end the home team had several chances to seal the game but couldn't get over the hump in a 81-77 loss.

Patrick McCaffery led the team with 23 points, Kris Murray added 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Filip Rebraca recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

With the loss, Iowa finishes the regular season with a 19-12 overall record and 11-9 in Big Ten play. Iowa had to wait for the rest of Sunday's Big Ten results to learn its final seeding.

Pregame excitement in honor of Iowa's two seniors, Connor McCaffery and Rebraca, gave way to a slow start that had Hawkeye fans anxious. Nebraska raced out to an early 11-5 lead behind a 4-of-4 start from the field including a trio of 3-pointers. By the 13:25 mark, the Cornhuskers held a 18-9 lead while Iowa's starters struggled offensively to a 4-of-12 start. But then the Hawkeyes found a spark off the bench in Patrick McCaffery.

The junior had struggled since his return back to the court from anxiety issues but exploded on Sunday afternoon. His first 3-pointer at the 12:52 mark brought Iowa to within six points, and he hit another less than two minutes later that tied the score at 18. Co-led by bench companion Payton Sandfort, Iowa went on a 17-4 run to take a 26-22 lead in the latter part of the first half.

Patrick McCaffery's last double-digit scoring game was on Dec. 21 against Eastern Illinois. On Sunday, he set a career-high in 3-pointers in the first half alone en route to a 16-point first half. Sandfort added eight points as those two outscored the Cornhuskers bench by a decisive 24-4 margin. But Nebraska's hot shooting kept the Huskers on par with the Hawkeyes throughout the first half with a 57% shooting percentage from the field and 43% from the 3-point line.

Another strong effort on the offensive glass gave Iowa a slight advantage. The Hawkeyes recorded nine offensive rebounds in the first half, leading to 17 second-chance points and nine more shots total. Patrick McCaffery's strong play was matched by Murray's nine points, five rebounds and four assists in the first half and a solid half by Rebraca to carry a 43-39 lead to halftime.

A seesaw second half saw each team exchange leads down the stretch. Behind Patrick McCaffery and Murray, the Hawkeyes held a 62-55 lead with 12:07 to play but Nebraska roared back with a 13-6 run to take a 68-67 lead with 8:16 to play. Over the next three minutes, the lead would change hands three more times. A solid first-half shooting effort by Iowa went cold in the second half. A team 30% shooting percentage from the field prevented hopes from a runaway second half, meanwhile Nebraska's shooting created a late deficit.

Nebraska's CJ Wilcher took over the game for the Cornhuskers late, scoring seven consecutive points that gave them an 80-75 lead with 2:33 to play. Iowa had a few opportunities in the game's final minute but both went awry: Down 80-77, Rebraca missed a pair of free throws at the 1:15 mark, and Sandfort missed a transition 3-pointer at the 45-second mark.

With 16 seconds remaining, Connor McCaffery drove to the basket for a layup and a potential and-1 opportunity, but it was ruled a charge that sealed Iowa's fate. The Hawkeyes didn't score in the game's final 1:45 and will have a sour taste in their mouths ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago this week.