Fred Hoiberg 8th, Fran McCaffery 9th highest among Big Ten men's basketball coaches' salaries

Register staff report

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery's total pay ranks ninth among Big Ten Conference coaches, according to a USA Today study published Wednesday.

The study included 13 of the Big Ten's 14 coaches. Penn State did not disclose Micah Shrewsberry's annual compensation.

McCaffery's total pay of $3,208,000 ranks just behind Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg ($3,250,000) and ahead of Indiana's Mike Woodson ($3,075,000).

More:Five most underpaid men's college basketball coaches: Purdue, Iowa State have top bargains

Tom Izzo of Michigan State is the Big Ten's longest-tenured and highest-paid coach at $5,738,727. Minnesota first-year coach Ben Johnson ranks 13th at $2,009,000.

McCaffery ranks third in the Big Ten in coaching tenure (2010), trailing only Izzo (1995) and Purdue's Matt Painter (2004). Hoiberg, the former Iowa State player and coach, has been at Nebraska since 2019.

More:Five most overpaid men's college basketball coaches: Looking at you, Calipari and Hoiberg

How much are Big Ten men's basketball coaches paid?