IOWA MEN'S BASKETBALL

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball in Big Ten Tournament second round

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Looking to defend its Big Ten Tournament title from a season ago, Iowa basketball opens postseason play Thursday at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff for the Hawkeyes' second-round game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball in Big Ten Tournament second round

When: 1:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 9

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Read more Iowa basketball coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.