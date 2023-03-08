How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball in Big Ten Tournament second round
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to defend its Big Ten Tournament title from a season ago, Iowa basketball opens postseason play Thursday at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff for the Hawkeyes' second-round game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
When: 1:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 9
Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
