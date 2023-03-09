Podcast: Dissecting Iowa's quick Big Ten tourney exit as Hawkeyes now wait for Selection Sunday

Big Ten Tournament champions one year, eliminated by a double-digit seed the next. So it goes in the emotional month of March — and Iowa basketball isn’t off to a great start this year.

After Sunday’s home loss to Nebraska forced the Hawkeyes to play Thursday, Iowa sputtered against 13th-seeded Ohio State and will head home from Chicago early. With Selection Sunday just days away, Fran McCaffery’s squad has little time to re-discover its productive side before the NCAA Tournament begins. Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break things down from the United Center.

