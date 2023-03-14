How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball in the NCAA Tournament vs. Auburn

Hoping for a lengthy NCAA Tournament stay, No. 8 seed Iowa faces No. 9 seed Auburn Thursday in Birmingham. Tipoff is slated for 5:50 p.m. on TNT.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

When: 5:50 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 16

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: TNT

Stream: March Madness Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa basketball vs. Auburn?

Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

Color analysts: Bill Raftery and Grant Hill

Sideline: Tracy Wolfson

What are the betting odds for Iowa basketball vs. Auburn?

Auburn is a 1.5-point favorite and -125 on the moneyline. Iowa is -105 on the moneyline. The over/under is 151.5. All odds courtesy of Tipico sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.