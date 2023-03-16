Iowa men's basketball's NCAA Tournament ends with first-round loss to Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. − Curiosity about whether Iowa’s NCAA Tournament opener would be played in front of a significantly pro-Auburn crowd at Legacy Arena was answered before the opening tip-off.

A thunderous ovation greeted the Tigers as they took the floor, and the orange-and-blue clad patrons made sure the Hawkeyes’ first-round challenge would be that much steeper.

As Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde tweeted early in the game, Auburn was "riding the biggest homecourt advantage in No. 9 seed history."

And with each second-half 3-pointer that the suddenly hot Tigers canned, that proved true. The momentum delivered a 17-point second-half advantage, and Auburn held on to oust the eighth-seeded Hawkeyes, 83-75, in a Midwest Region opener.

Iowa ended its season with three straight deflating losses and a 19-14 record. Its last win of the season was Feb. 28 in Bloomington, Indiana. In other words, the Hawkeyes went 0-for-March.

Iowa players didn't use the road crowd as an excuse, but it was undoubtedly a factor.

“That did affect us a little bit," Iowa's Tony Perkins said. "They got on a little run, and their team started feeling better, feeling good, bringing more energy."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was asked a point-blank question: Would this game have been different if it was played in Des Moines? There certainly were a lot of questions about why a lower-seeded team (even in an 8 vs. 9 game) essentially was granted a home-court advantage in the first round ... and then in the second round (likely) against top-seeded Houston.

"I think it probably would’ve been (different). I think that’s a fair statement," McCaffery said. "But the environments that we see (in the Big Ten) were most of the time tougher than this one. Not to say this wasn’t impressive in the NCAA Tournament, but that’s what we face at Indiana, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Michigan State. It’s not an excuse."

And with that, Iowa’s Sweet 16 drought is extended to 24 seasons, 13 of those under McCaffery. Ninety-five programs have made it to the regional finals since the Hawkeyes last did in 1999, and that number could grow this weekend.

Auburn (21-12) moved one step closer to its own Sweet 16 bid under former Hawkeye assistant Bruce Pearl. The Tigers’ cold-shooting start was replaced by a torrid second-half stretch in which they scored 16 points in less than 2½ minutes to build a 58-41 advantage with 10:50 remaining.

As it has been known to do, Iowa chipped away in a hurry, though, and Kris Murray’s dunk with 4:56 remaining sliced a 17-point lead to four, at 60-56. As Iowa charged back, the Auburn crowd got increasingly nervous. After all, the Tigers blew a 17-point lead in the final 11 minutes at Alabama on March 1 and lost in overtime.

“I feel like that was the story of the season," said Iowa's Filip Rebraca, who had 14 points and seven rebounds, "where we have good halves and bad halves."

But Auburn settled in and made its free throws while Iowa got cold with six straight misses from 3-point range with a chance to get the game even closer. Three times, Iowa had a 3-point attempt to cut the deficit to three ... but all missed.

"We got good looks," Murray said. "That’s all you can ask for.”

Auburn’s poor 3-point shooting and excellent 3-point shooting defense both showed up in the first half. The Tigers connected on just 1-of-9 from long range, but that one – a left-wing 3 by Wendell Green Jr. – brought the house down and gave Auburn a 21-12 lead.

Meantime, Iowa’s 3-point struggles away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena continued in hard-to-believe fashion. The Hawkeyes went 0-for-9 from 3 in the first half, and most of them weren’t close. Murray had one 3 bounce around the rim and out, epitomizing his first half. The junior scored four points in the first 2:17 of the game, but didn’t score again until the 14:30 mark of the second half.

McCaffery searched for any answers, even inserting true freshman Dasonte Bowen for his first action of March.

Still, despite Iowa’s Wilson-ball woes and a stretch in which it missed 11 straight field-goal attempts, the Hawkeyes’ halftime deficit was a manageable 31-26.

Sophomore Payton Sandfort gave Iowa a second-half lift. He scored 17 of his team-best 21 points after halftime. Murray, the third-team AP All-American, pitched in 15 points but they came on 5-for-18 shooting.

“That’s what we’ve done all year. We fight. We never lost hope in the huddle," Sandfort said. "Obviously they hit some shots they normally don’t make, which kind of sucked.”

Iowa finished 7-for-27 from 3-point range, just 25.9%. Auburn, one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, hit 7-for-13 from deep in second half. The crowd was behind the Tigers every step of the way ... into the second round.

"The hometown, they came in deep and heavy," Auburn's Allen Flanigan said. "They showed out. They was loud and rowdy all game. Felt like a home game for us."

