Podcast: Examining this Iowa basketball season as Hawkeyes fall to Auburn in NCAA Tournament

Another early-round exit for a Fran McCaffery squad comes to fruition in Birmingham. After a horrendous offensive start stuck the Hawkeyes in a 17-point hole with an Auburn-friendly crowd roaring, Iowa did rally back within four — only for the Tigers to close things out late. A frustrating shooting night for Kris Murray punctuated the Hawkeyes’ struggles as Iowa’s season ended in uninspiring fashion. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break down the end of this seesawing Iowa basketball campaign.

To read Chad's latest from Birmingham, click here.

For a direct link to Thursday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Thursday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).