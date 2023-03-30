Iowa basketball alum Keegan Murray sets NBA 3-point rookie record with Sacramento Kings

It's been a rookie season to remember for former Iowa men's basketball star turned Sacramento King Keegan Murray.

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been a consistent starter for the Kings team that has ended a 16-year playoff drought.

Murray has carved out a nice role as a 3-point shooting option. And on Wednesday vs. Portland, he broke a significant rookie record: most 3-pointers made in one season. Murray made his 188th 3-pointer with 6:44 to go in the third quarter to set the NBA record, passing Donovan Mitchell’s mark of 187 set in 2017-18. Murray, who flashed an understated grin after the shot fell, finished with 13 points.

More:Kings end longest playoff drought in NBA history, secure first postseason berth since 2006

Murray is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 41% shooting from 3-point range in 74 games this season. He is 28th in the league in 3-point percentage and is first among all rookies.

Murray's accomplishment projects well for his NBA trajectory. Excluding him, four of the five names on the rookie 3-point leaders list: Mitchell, Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) have made NBA All-Star teams. Murray participated in this year's NBA's Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend and is likely going to find his name on an NBA All-Rookie team.

Hawkeye fans won't be surprised by Murray's instant success following one of the greatest Iowa basketball careers of all time. Murray's final season at Iowa was highlighted by All-Big Ten and All-American honors as well as being named a finalist for the Wooden Award, given to the nation's top college player.

Next up for Murray will be the 2023 NBA Playoffs where the Kings will be looking to win their first series since 2004.