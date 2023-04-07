Iowa men's basketball forward Kris Murray has made his decision about 2023 NBA Draft

Iowa men's basketball forward Kris Murray had one of the most impressive individual seasons in Hawkeye program history. Now the junior from Cedar Rapids will take his talents to the NBA.

Murray will enter the 2023 NBA Draft, per an official announcement from Murray via his Twitter account on Friday. He had a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this past season. He was the only Division I player with this stat line: 20-plus points per game, 7-plus rebounds per game, one block per game, 65-plus made 3-pointers.

As a result, the 2022-23 season saw Murray become the 25th All-American in school history and the fifth consensus All-American in the last eight seasons, joining twin brother Keegan, Luka Garza and Jared Uthoff. Murray earned consensus honors by being voted to the third team of three of the four outlets used by the NCAA to distinguish All-Americans: Associated Press, Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association. He was also a first team All-Big Ten selection.

Kris Murray expected to be NBA Draft first-round pick

Murray is a projected mid-first round pick, according to recent mock drafts by Bleacher Report, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports and SB Nation. At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Murray is expected to transition well to the professional game as a versatile defender and reliable perimeter shooter.

More:Iowa basketball star Kris Murray transformed his mindset, and it led to a breakout season

His decision to enter the NBA Draft comes one year after participating in the 2022 pre-NBA Draft process alongside Keegan, who is a rookie sensation with the Sacramento Kings. Kris earned significant buzz from teams, culminating in an NBA Combine invite and second-round interest. He opted to return to Iowa as a strong junior year would likely propel him into the fist round, and it appears that the decision has paid off.

Next for Murray will be pre-draft training and the eventual NBA Combine. Murray believes he has put his best foot forward entering the next level.

"I feel like I just keep it simple, honestly," Murray said during his final season at Iowa. "I just make the right plays. I don't try to overthink anything on the court. That's another thing mentally that I've been working on is just keeping it simple ... I feel like I have like a complete game whether it be mid-range, posting up, catching off screens, creating or finding my teammates. It's tough to guard me at all three levels. You have to kind of take something away. But if I'm hot from three, it's really tough."