PODCAST: Ben Krikke addition, Iowa women's portal hunt and football's center of attention

Three segments, three Iowa athletics topics on tonight's Hawk Central radio show. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith begin with the pressing portal situation for the Iowa men's basketball team, which this week added Valparaiso big man Ben Krikke and now looks to add a certain power forward soon.

The Iowa women, meanwhile, now have a precious roster opening … what to do with it as some of the top options are falling off the table? We also discuss the fast-filling Class of 2024 and point-guard options that remain to succeed Caitlin Clark.

And when it comes to Iowa football, information has been less prevalent than normal but we're latching onto talk surrounding offensive lineman Logan Jones and quarterback Cade McNamara.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.