Former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis heading to Nebraska

Ahron Ulis won't have to wait long to see the Hawkeyes again.

The former Iowa men’s basketball guard, who entered the transfer portal on March 22, announced this week that he's heading to Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes will host Nebraska in a single matchup next season. The date of the game has not been announced yet.

Ulis, who started 27 games as a junior, spent the last three seasons with Iowa. He averaged 22.5 minutes, 6.1 points and 2.1 assists per game for the Hawkeyes last season. Ulis visited Nebraska on Sunday and announced his commitment to Fred Hoiberg’s program Monday.

Former Iowa center Josh Ogundele, who also spent three seasons at Iowa, announced he's heading to Middle Tennessee State after previously entering the portal as well. Ogundele appeared in 38 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 1.5 points.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.