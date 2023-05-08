Belmont big man Even Brauns transfers to Iowa basketball with two years' eligibility

Even Brauns, who once starred at Iowa City West High School, will come home to finish his college basketball career.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound center from Belmont University, has signed with Iowa as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will be on scholarship.

Brauns started 30 of Belmont’s 31 games as a junior and averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while playing 21.3 minutes per game.

“We are excited to have Even back home,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “He was a terrific player at West High School and had an excellent career at Belmont. Even will be a great fit for our program.”

Brauns’ arrival had been rumored for months. He entered the transfer portal in March.

He could certainly help fill the “5” role being vacated by Filip Rebraca. Interestingly, Iowa’s entire arsenal of big men are now left-handed: Junior Riley Mulvey is a lefty; incoming Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke, the reigning scoring leader of the Missouri Valley Conference, is a southpaw; and so is Brauns.

On film, Brauns shows explosion combined with size and a willingness to defend. He averaged 1.4 blocks per game last season. He played high school ball with Iowa fifth-year senior Patrick McCaffery. Brauns averaged 15.6 points a game as an Iowa City West senior while McCaffery averaged 25.1. The former Trojan teammates under Steve Bergman would have two years available to them.

"Getting the opportunity to come home and play for the Hawkeyes is one of the proudest moments of my life," Brauns said in a statement. "I am thrilled to return home and play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of the best fans in college basketball. I am excited to play with my new teammates because there is a lot of opportunity for new faces to emerge in larger roles this year. I am thankful for this opportunity and eager to give all that I have to the University of Iowa."