Portland Trail Blazers select Iowa's Kris Murray as first-round pick of the NBA Draft

IOWA CITY − Kris Murray's wait may have been slightly longer than expected, but he nonetheless became the 10th first-round NBA Draft pick in University of Iowa basketball history on Thursday night, going No. 23 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 6-foot-8 forward follows his identical-twin brother, Keegan, into the NBA. A year ago, Keegan became the highest-drafted Hawkeye player of all-time, going No. 4 to the Sacramento Kings and would go on to set the NBA’s rookie record for 3-pointers in a season, with 206.

“Just got off the phone (with Portland). They’re excited to have me," Murray said at the Courtyard Marriott across from Kinnick Stadium. "They said they were running through the halls when they picked me. Definitely excited just to meet everyone and get to Portland. I think it’ll be a really good situation.”

More:Leistikow: Kris Murray's NBA fit in Portland feels right on many levels

Kris Murray has a slightly different skill set than his brother, including a left-handed shot and more ball-handling ability. As one of the oldest players expected to be chosen in Thursday’s first round (Kris and his brother will turn 23 on Aug. 19), Murray will arrive in Portland with a high basketball IQ and ability to contribute immediately with a “3 and D” skill set (3-point shooter and defender) that is highly coveted in today’s NBA.

Murray could have turned pro a year ago like his brother, who set Iowa’s single-season scoring record in the 2021-22 season, and probably would have been an early second-round pick. But Kris opted at the 11th hour − on June 1, the deadline to make a stay-or-go decision – to return to the Hawkeyes for his junior season. After averaging 9.7 points a game as Iowa’s sixth man as a sophomore, Murray stepped into a starring role on Fran McCaffery’s 2022-23 roster and averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds a game while shooting 33.5% from 3-point range. He was named first-team all-Big Ten Conference and a consensus third-team all-American.

“That just epitomized who Kris was,” his father, Kenyon, told the Register ahead of the draft. “He wanted the opportunity to come back to show what he could do, and he did it. That was harder than anything else. The easier thing to do would have been to stay in the draft. To come back and do what he did at Iowa and where he’s put himself as a solid first-round pick, that says more about him.”

Murray's path to the NBA:A wild year for the Hawkeye and his family

Murray averaged 17.9 minutes a game as a sophomore, but there were games last season when he would play 40 or more minutes for the Hawkeyes. He led them to 19 wins and the NCAA Tournament despite missing four games in December with a foot injury. Leading up to the draft, Murray shined in his team workouts and finished his last one on Monday before returning to Iowa late Tuesday night so he could watch the draft with his family in Iowa City.

During this draft cycle, he was widely considered a first-round prospect, expected to go in the teens or early 20s. He finally was picked at No. 23 in Portland ... one pick before the Kings, originally at No. 24, would have had a chance to double up on the Murray brothers.

Per Spotrac, as the No. 23 pick, Murray is in line for a four-year rookie deal worth approximately $14.28 million, with a 2023-24 salary of roughly $2.85 million.

First-round NBA Draft picks for Iowa Hawkeye basketball

(Ranked by overall pick)

No. 4 – Keegan Murray, Sacramento, 2022

No. 6 – Fred Brown, Seattle, 1971

No. 7 – John Johnson, Cleveland, 1970

No. 10 – Ronnie Lester, Portland, 1980

No. 12 – Kevin Kunnert, Chicago, 1973

No. 18 – B.J. Armstrong, Chicago, 1989

No. 19 – Acie Earl, Boston, 1993

No. 21 – Ricky Davis, Charlotte, 1998

No. 23 − Kris Murray, Portland, 2023

No. 23 – Roy Marble, Atlanta, 1989