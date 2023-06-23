Leistikow: Kris Murray's NBA fit in Portland feels right on many levels

IOWA CITY − After their senior year at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, twins Kris and Keegan Murray were content to go to hometown Kirkwood Community College and see what opportunities might come about after that.

But their parents, Kenyon and Michelle, had a different plan in mind: For their sons to attend a year of prep school instead.

The inseparable brothers did not initially want to go to DME Academy in Florida. But, ultimately, they listened to their parents. Michelle moved to Florida with them. That move led to fast growth in their games and scholarship opportunities at the University of Iowa. And now, NBA contracts.

“And obviously now, Mom and Dad were right,” Kenyon said Thursday night, with a grin. “For once in their 22 years.”

Four summers after that prep-school decision, Kris Murray officially got the NBA call. He was chosen No. 23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, following his identical-twin brother – the fourth overall pick last year by the Sacramento Kings – to ascend from potential community-college player to basketball’s highest level.

Kris was getting tearful with reporters as he spoke about the moment of hearing his name called on ESPN and receiving a call from Blazers brass. This was a moment that seemed completely unlikely not that long ago; in fact, he and Keegan never really spoke about dreaming of the NBA until recently.

Maybe that’s why Kris didn’t accept a green-room invitation to the NBA Draft in Brooklyn like almost every other first-round pick did. Instead, he wanted to be in Iowa City with his family. Heck, he was so relaxed about the moment that he went golfing the morning of the draft.

Murray, 22, has a different story than almost everyone else picked. Most of those guys are 18 and 19 years old, young and athletic phenoms. Kris’ first-round story was one of unlikely grit, just like Keegan’s was.

“It’s definitely a unique experience,” Kris said Thursday. “I feel like I’ve gotten better every single year. It’s kind of built me into the player I am now. I’m definitely ready for the next level and excited for it.”

Murray will head to Portland with a lot of life and basketball experience … and a game that has plenty of room for growth.

A couple of things Murray has been working on a lot since the college season ended: decision-making on offense and his ability to defend. Portland is a franchise trying to reboot, with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson coming in at guard to join mainstay Damian Lillard. Murray, a 6-foot-7 forward with a 3-point shot that he believes is better than Keegan's, is seen as a player who can produce like his twin brother did a year ago in Sacramento (when he made an NBA rookie record 206 3-pointers).

“Keegan having the year he had helped me and kind of showed what I can bring to a team,” Kris said.

There was some post-draft rumbling that other teams were inquiring about Lillard’s future in Portland, considering the Henderson pick. But Portland said initially it wasn’t moving Lillard, and if that holds, that would be a good thing for Murray.

Murray was one of 20 college players and 20 high school players invited to Lillard’s five-day camp last August. A former two-star recruit himself, Lillard specifically invited players who were (in his words) “underrated, underappreciated, the tough ones, the dogs.”

Murray said Lillard’s camp shaped the way he approached his junior season at Iowa, in which he averaged 20-plus points and became a first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection and third-team all-American. Murray has maintained that relationship with Lillard and Lillard’s trainer, Phil Beckner, and that figures to be helpful as acclimates to his new home.

“I know he has twins, too,” Murray quipped. “So we kind of have that in common.”

There were two other aspects of the Portland selection that resonated on a personal level for the Murray family on Thursday night.

First, Murray (whose full first name is Kristopher) is named after the late Chris Street, whose Iowa basketball career was cut short 30 years ago in a fatal car accident that rocked the state of Iowa. Kenyon Murray, a close friend to Street, hosted Street family members at the Courtyard Marriott across from Kinnick Stadium on Thursday night – a powerful gesture and a powerful moment once Kris was officially picked.

From December:Revisiting Chris Street's final game vs. Duke in January 1993

“I told them, ‘Your Chris didn’t get drafted, but our Kris was able to get drafted tonight,’” Kenyon Murray said. “… He’s named Kris for a reason. For me, I want (the Streets) to experience what they weren’t able to with my best friend and their son. Because he would have been an NBA player, too.”

Second, the Murrays are now a “West Coast family,” Kris joked. Not entirely true, as Kenyon and Michelle will remain in Cedar Rapids with daughter McKenna. But hey, the Blazers are in the same division as the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minneapolis is a short drive from eastern Iowa. Additionally, Portland and Sacramento are only 579 miles apart – or a one-hour flight between the Murray brothers.

As cool as it would have been for them to be united with the Kings, they are glad they'll be going their own ways in the NBA. Plus, they'll still see each other plenty as new Western Conference rivals.

“Going our separate paths and being competitors first is going to be a really good opportunity for us,” Kris said.

They will now play on separate teams and go against each other for the first time in their lives. When the 2023-24 NBA schedule comes out later this summer, get a Sharpie out and circle that first Kings vs. Blazers matchup. They played five times last year.

Knowing they're going to be playing against each other, both Murray brothers will have that much more drive to get better. Iowans will surely tune in to see the drama unfold.

“We’re going to have our battles,” Kris said.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.