Iowa basketball believes trip to France and Spain couldn't have timed out any better

IOWA CITY — Whenever these college basketball foreign trips roll around once every four summers, the hope is a young team gets to use the extra practices to continue developmental work. That's exactly what has unfolded for Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes.

With six new scholarship players — four freshmen and two transfers — on this season's roster, Iowa's European excursion to France and Spain for three games next month couldn't have arrived at a better time.

"Sometimes, it falls particularly well," McCaffery said this week. "We've got a young team, and this gives us a head start. We've got some veteran guys, but it's a pretty young team and new team. A lot of those six new players are going to be playing a lot. So in this situation, it's better. (The foreign trips) have more impact when you have a young team."

More:Leistikow: 5 great Iowa women's basketball topics with Lisa Bluder, Jan Jensen

The Hawkeyes will leave on Aug. 5 and have four days in Paris (Aug. 6-9) before spending three days in Valencia (Aug. 10-12) and three more in Barcelona (Aug. 13-15). Iowa will get three games with hopes of expanding its preseason look at the new weapons in Iowa City.

Gone are the veteran presences of Connor McCaffery, Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray, offering up opportunities for current players to strengthen their leadership roles while new voices get weaved in. Freshmen Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Pryce Sandfort and Ladji Dembele are linked up with Missouri Valley Conference transfers Even Brauns (Belmont) and Ben Krikke (Valparaiso) to form this new wave of Hawkeyes.

"We have more practice opportunities, but it also means we have to get more stuff in," Fran McCaffery said. "Normally, we wouldn't put in now what we're having to put in. We're throwing a lot of stuff at them, and they've picked it up really quickly.

"We have six new players, four freshmen, and they've picked everything up amazingly quickly. That's impressive to me because a lot of times, it takes a while. When you're throwing quick hitters and zone defense and press and motion offense, defensive concepts, terminology, continuity offense — we're throwing it all at them. Out-of-bounds plays under the basket, all the counters, it's pretty involved. You're normally not really worried about that (in July), but we play in August. So we're getting it all in."

To fully maximize the trip's beneficial elements, Iowa's head man will approach the three European games a little differently than a normal game or even an exhibition affair. There will be three separate Iowa groups of seven (with a little overlap), each one headed by a different Hawkeyes assistant. Matt Gatens, Sherman Dillard and Courtney Eldridge will all coach one game with their group.

More:Leistikow: 3 Iowa summer-basketball thoughts, including Payton Sandfort's rising star

"We'll have different combinations of young guys, old guys. I want everybody to go over there and feel like they have an ample opportunity to play. So if they don't play today, that means tomorrow you're going to play 38 minutes or 35 minutes."

That early exposure, in theory, will help accelerate Iowa's growth ahead of facing a Big Ten schedule that usually isn't forgiving when it comes to youth and inexperience.

More:Leistikow: Kris Murray's NBA fit in Portland feels right on many levels

"I feel like it's very important," Freeman said. "It's my first glimpse at playing with these guys and getting out on the court against...players like we're going to see in the Big Ten. I'm really looking forward to it and to see how the team's doing."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.