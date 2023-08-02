Former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis accused of betting on Hawkeye football game

Former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis has been handed criminal charges related to underage sports wagering.

The Johnson County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against Ulis, charging him with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

According to the complaint, Ulis used a FanDuel account registered in his older brother's name, Anton Porter, to place bets. Ulis allegedly made approximately 1,850 wagers, more than 740 of which came before Ulis turned 21, the legal betting age in Iowa.

Court documents allege Ulis placed more than 430 bets on NCAA football and basketball games, including at least one University of Iowa football game. His wagers allegedly totaled more than $34,800.

Ulis played at Iowa from 2020-23. Last season, he averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Ulis transferred to Nebraska this offseason. Nebraska is on a foreign tour from late July to early August but Ulis is not available to play.

According to NCAA guidelines, which are in effect for violations reported on or after May 2, 2023, a player could permanently lose college eligibility if they bet on any sport at their own school.